News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Hundreds of Ipswich homes with little or no water after burst water main

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:28 AM August 3, 2022
A number of homes near Ipswich have been left with little or no water after a burst water main

A number of homes near Ipswich have been left with little or no water after a burst water main - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of homes around Ipswich have been left with little or no water after a burst water main. 

Anglian Water bosses say they are "working hard to fix" which is affecting properties in Bucklesham. 

A statement on the water company's website reads: "We're really sorry but some customers in Bucklesham and surrounding areas may have very low water pressure or no pressure at all. 

"We've identified a burst water main in your area that we are working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible. 

"Again we're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience."

Water supplies are expected to be restored by 3pm today (August 3) according to the utility provider's website.

Anglian Water has been approached for comment. 


Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Kray twins' former Bildeston home has gone up for sale

Suffolk Live News

Kray twins' Suffolk mansion up for sale with £2.25m price tag

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Amr Eissa outside the Oasis Lounge on the waterfront Ipswich

Ipswich Waterfront

Waterfront restaurant opens after licence battle with residents

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened in Bloomfield Street in east Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man in 70s dies after five-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Former Debenhams building in Ipswich town centre

Debenhams progress 'great' for town centre regeneration

Aleksandra Cupriak

person