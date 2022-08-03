Hundreds of Ipswich homes with little or no water after burst water main

A number of homes near Ipswich have been left with little or no water after a burst water main - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of homes around Ipswich have been left with little or no water after a burst water main.

Anglian Water bosses say they are "working hard to fix" which is affecting properties in Bucklesham.

A statement on the water company's website reads: "We're really sorry but some customers in Bucklesham and surrounding areas may have very low water pressure or no pressure at all.

"We've identified a burst water main in your area that we are working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Again we're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience."

Water supplies are expected to be restored by 3pm today (August 3) according to the utility provider's website.

Anglian Water has been approached for comment.



