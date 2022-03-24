News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich homes left without water after burst main

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:10 AM March 24, 2022
Updated: 10:26 AM March 24, 2022
Homes in Boxford near Sudbury have been left without water after a leak

Homes in Ipswich have been left without water after a leak - Credit: Archant

A number of homes in Ipswich have been left with little or no water after a leak near the Anglia Business Park in the town. 

Anglian Water engineers are currently working on fixing the leak which is affecting homes and businesses in the Castle Hill, Akenham and Whitehouse areas of the town. 

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We currently have a burst water main near to the Anglia Business Park, Bury Road in Ipswich.

"We are aware that some customers are currently affected by loss of water supply or low pressure and we are working to rectify this as quickly as possible.

"We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we investigate this issue.”

It is not yet clear when the issue will be fixed. 


