Hundreds of Ipswich homes without water after 'private leak'

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:15 AM February 21, 2022
Anglian Water has been notified after homes were left without water in Bury St Edmunds

Anglian Water has been notified after homes were left without water in Ipswich - Credit: Anglian Water

Homes in and around Ipswich have been left without water after an "ongoing private leak". 

Engineers from Anglian Water are currently working to fix the leak that is affecting properties in the Shotley Gate area.

A statement on Anglian Water's website reads: "We're really sorry but some customers in Shotley Gate, Ipswich may have very low water pressure or no water at all, due to a private leak that is ongoing. 

"We're aware of reports of a loss of supply in the area and have spoken with the relevant parties to ensure that the repair is carried out as quickly possible." 

Anglian Water has been approached for more information.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

