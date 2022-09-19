A few moments can save lives, say Ipswich horse riders

Ipswich horse riders took part in a ride on Sunday, to highlight the importance of being considerate to all road users. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

People travelling along Hadleigh Road on Sunday will have seen around 30 horse riders, all trying to spread the message of safety for all.

‘Pass Wide and Slow’ was a national event, with horse riders around the country coming together on September 18 to take part in more than 200 rides.

Changes were made to the Highway Code in January, with motorists now required to pass horses at no more than 10 mph, and at a distance of no less than two metres.

“Generally, if we see a car behind us, we will either trot on to move out of the way, or try to find a safe spot so they can pass us,” explained Claire Donelan, who organised the Ipswich event which set off from Hadleigh Road.

Changes to the Highway Code made in January aim to protect the most vulnerable road users. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Although most motorists are considerate, Claire said that riders can still sometimes be made to feel unsafe. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Although the ride fell within the period of official mourning, Claire said that national organisers had decided that the ride would take place in a respectful way - especially given the late Queen's love for horses. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

However, she said horse riders in Ipswich can still sometimes be made to feel unsafe.

“The aim is to raise awareness of what people should do when they see a horse and rider,” explained Claire.

“Over the years, many of us have encountered lots of lovely drivers, and pedestrians and cyclists.

“But there are also horror stories of cars speeding past, and almost knocking people off their horses.

“One of my friends was leading a child on a pony, and a car went so close to her, it smacked her in the arm with the wing mirror, and the wing mirror actually came off.

“We’re always polite and courteous, and will pull in where we can."

Changes to the Highway Code to protect vulnerable road users have spurred Claire and her fellow Ipswich horse riders to take part in this event, which she said went very smoothly.

“If we can get the message across to people of how to pass a horse safely, those few moments can be the difference between saving a horse and a rider’s life."

As this event fell within the period of official mourning, some horse riders paid tribute to the life of the late Queen by braiding their horses’ manes with colourful ribbons.

