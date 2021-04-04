Published: 12:15 PM April 4, 2021

Nurses who work for an Ipswich hospice each walk about 15,000 steps a day - and the community is being invited to match this to support the charity.

St Elizabeth Hospice's ‘Steps of a Nurse’ challenge is taking place between May 1 and June 30 and challenges supporters to walk the 190-mile distance its nurses walk every month.

Open to all ages and abilities, Steps of a Nurse allows participants to upload their walks, no matter what distance, to the mission platform as they work towards their end goal.

Every day the team of more than 50 St Elizabeth Hospice nurses each walk 15,285 steps while caring for patients and their families, whether working at the hospice’s inpatient unit in Ipswich, providing care at Beccles Hospital or visiting patients in their homes throughout east Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

Joanne Rodger, events and challenges manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “After a difficult year due to Covid-19, we are delighted to announce the launch of Steps of a Nurse.

"As the government roadmap looks to lead to more positive times on the horizon, this is a great way for our supporters to show their gratitude for the work nurses do, while also staying fit and enjoying the outdoors in a socially distanced way.

"Steps of a Nurse is open to all abilities and you can split your total distance across as many walks as you like throughout May and June.

"Everyone who takes part, every sponsor and every donation will make a difference to the hospice and will help us to continue to provide vital care to people within your community.”

Since March 2020, hospice care teams have provided free services to improve life for more than 4,000 people living with a progressive or life-limiting illness, and their families, throughout east Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

While the St Elizabeth Hospice LivingGrief and therapy teams continue to deliver important emotional support to patients using its services as well as families who have lost loved ones.

This care is provided at a cost of £12.9m, of which 70% is raised by the community through St Elizabeth Hospice shops and fundraising activities; vital fundraising streams which have been negatively impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

Steps of the Nurse provides supporters with an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in a socially-distanced safe way, while also raising vital funds for the charity.

Each entrant is required to make a donation of between £10-£20 and encouraged to have friends and family sponsor them as they take on their challenge.

Kelly Irodenko, a community clinical nurse specialist at St Elizabeth Hospice who also worked as a nurse on the hospice’s inpatient unit during the pandemic, added: “The last year has not been without its challenges but like all my colleagues we have remained focused on supporting the patients and families under our care.

"We have all adapted to new ways of working due to Covid-19, such as increased wearing of PPE, in order to protect patients.

"Although the uncertainty brought by Covid-19 has been stressful at times, I wouldn’t change my job for the world. It has been one of the most rewarding and proudest moments in my career to be able to continue supporting people during difficult times in their lives.

"Throughout this time we have continued to receive ongoing support from the local community, which means everything to all hospice staff as it enables us to continue to develop our hospice services for the future.

"Good luck to all taking part in Steps of a Nurse, we really appreciate your support in helping us make a difference to the lives of people in your local community.”

For more information visit the website or to register visit the Eventbrite website or email here.

To find out more information about St Elizabeth Hospice call 01473 727776 or visit the website.