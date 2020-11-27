Published: 4:30 PM November 27, 2020 Updated: 8:46 PM December 7, 2020

St Elizabeth Hospice’s annual Light up a Life remembrance service will be held virtually this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the charity has announced.

Dedications being made on the Tree of Love at the service last year Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE - Credit: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

The online version of the service – which helps people celebrate the lives of loved ones no longer here – will be held on December 23 at 7pm, and will be available to view by visiting the Ipswich hospice’s YouTube and Facebook platforms.

The virtual service will be led by Canon Reverend Charles Jenkin, of St Mary-le-Tower Church in Ipswich, who will be joined by Reverend Morag Finch, St Elizabeth Hospice’s spiritual care worker, and will feature readings, carols and the opportunity for viewers to join the service by lighting and dedicating a candle to remember loved ones.

Catherine Sheppard, supporter campaigns fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Christmas is a time for happiness and celebration but for those who have lost someone they love, it can also be a time of great sadness.

“Every year our Light up a Life service provides an opportunity to remember loved ones who have passed and to celebrate their lives during the Christmas period.

“Sadly, due to the ongoing pandemic we will not be hosting our services in our communities as we normally would, however we hope you can still join us online us for this special event which offers a time to reflect with fondness on memories and times shared with loved ones.”

MORE: ‘Be a Star’ this Christmas for St Elizabeth HospiceAs well as the virtual Light up a Life service, supporters will also have the chance to display a message on the Tree of Love located at the hospice. These messages of dedication will be written on star shaped tags, to reflect St Elizabeth Hospice’s Be a Star Christmas appeal.

All donations received for the two remembrance activities will go towards St Elizabeth Hospice’s Be a Star Christmas campaign and all those who light a candle in dedication to a loved one will also have their loved one named at the end of the service as a tribute.

Be a Star encourages the communities of Suffolk and Norfolk to support the hospice during this very special time of year.

From purchasing items, such as Christmas cards, from St Elizabeth Hospice’s online store to carrying out social distanced fundraising activities or virtual fundraising events, making donations or volunteering time to help the hospice as part of a New Year’s resolution, there are a number of ways to take part in the Be a Star appeal.

For more information and to make a dedication visit the hospice’s website here or call 01473 727776.