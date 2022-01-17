News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Hospital Band hails kindness of people in town during 'difficult times'

Charlotte Moore

Published: 12:00 PM January 17, 2022
Shoppers in Ipswich town centre. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

An Ipswich band collected more than £5,000 for charity over the Christmas period, with half of the donations in aid of Suffolk Mind.

The Ipswich Hospital Band performed in three different locations in December; the now-closed Debenhams store in the town centre, Tesco at Copdock and Morrison's in Sproughton Road.

And despite continued challenges posed by coronavirus and social distancing, the band still managed to raise £5,662 - double the total from 2020.

A spokesman for the band said: "The Ipswich Hospital Band would like to extend their warmest thanks to everybody who donated so generously at our many carol playing sessions.

"As a result of wonderful public generosity, we were able to collect a combined total of £5,662.73.

"This is a particularly fantastic amount given the difficult times we live in.

"A huge thank you to everyone who supported our efforts this Christmas." 

The money collected will be shared between Suffolk Mind and the Ipswich Hospital Band.

