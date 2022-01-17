Ipswich Hospital Band hails kindness of people in town during 'difficult times'
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
An Ipswich band collected more than £5,000 for charity over the Christmas period, with half of the donations in aid of Suffolk Mind.
The Ipswich Hospital Band performed in three different locations in December; the now-closed Debenhams store in the town centre, Tesco at Copdock and Morrison's in Sproughton Road.
And despite continued challenges posed by coronavirus and social distancing, the band still managed to raise £5,662 - double the total from 2020.
A spokesman for the band said: "The Ipswich Hospital Band would like to extend their warmest thanks to everybody who donated so generously at our many carol playing sessions.
"As a result of wonderful public generosity, we were able to collect a combined total of £5,662.73.
"This is a particularly fantastic amount given the difficult times we live in.
"A huge thank you to everyone who supported our efforts this Christmas."
Most Read
- 1 Take a look inside 15th Century farmhouse near Ipswich up for sale
- 2 Missing 13-year-old boy from Hadleigh found safe
- 3 BrewDog, The Botanist and other reasons to be positive about Ipswich town centre
- 4 Jailed in Suffolk: The county's criminals locked up in the last week
- 5 Tattingstone 'suitcase murder': 'Never too late' say police on 55th anniversary
- 6 Look inside stunning £950k home close to Christchurch Park in Ipswich
- 7 Ipswich MP Tom Hunt speaks of 'disgust' at Downing Street parties
- 8 Two Magpies Bakery set to open in Woodbridge after rapid revamp of store
- 9 Empty Ipswich office block could become new flats
- 10 5 roadworks in Suffolk for motorists to avoid this week
The money collected will be shared between Suffolk Mind and the Ipswich Hospital Band.