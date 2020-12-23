News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Hospital band continues to entertain Christmas shoppers

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:11 AM December 23, 2020   
The Ipswich Hospital Band have continued to play for shoppers this year

Musicians in Ipswich have continued to perform in the town centre despite the coronavirus crisis. 

The Ipswich Hospital Band performs carols each year to raise money for charity alongside the St Peter's Band and the Saints Community Band. 

This year, the group's chosen charity is the St Elizabeth Hospice. 

As a result of Covid restrictions, the band are unable to play in some of their usual indoor venues like local supermarkets.

One of the places they have been able to play is outside the Debenhams shop on the Cornhill. 

Now, however, with the shop's closure, the band's chairman Maggie Porter wanted to pay thanks to the shop for its help over the years. 

"We have been playing carols outside Debenhams every weekend in December for the last 10 years," said Mrs Porter. 

"Manager Neil Roberts has been a great supporter of the band over these 10 years, and by providing us with a cordoned off area, we have been able to play safely outside the store again this year.

"We are all very sad at the imminent closure of our Debenhams store. It will be a sad loss to the people of Ipswich and beyond."

So far, the band have raised £2,000 and will be playing again on Christmas Eve. 

