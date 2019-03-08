Sunshine and Showers

Bike worth more than £2,000 stolen from Ipswich Hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:08 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 12 April 2019

The bike, a Cube Reaction Hybrid worth over £2,000, was taken from the grounds of Ipswich Hospital in Heath Road on April 9 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The bike, a Cube Reaction Hybrid worth over £2,000, was taken from the grounds of Ipswich Hospital in Heath Road on April 9 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

CONTRIBUTED

A bike worth over £2,000 was stolen from Ipswich Hospital, despite being locked.

The theft happened on the grounds of the hospital in Heath Road on Tuesday, April 9.

The owner arrived at 2pm, locked and secured her bicycle and went inside. When she returned about 9pm, she discovered the bike had been stolen.

The bike, a black and blue Cube Reaction Hybrid E-bike 500, is worth about £2,400.

The frame number is WOW23387PSAP - bicycles can be registered to help protect them from theft and resale online.

Suffolk Constabulary can also be emailed on ICMH@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour or knows the whereabouts of the bike should contact the Incident Crime and Management Hub at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 37/20117/19.

Suffolk Constabulary can also be contacted by email with any information.

Alternatively, this can be reported online on the Suffolk Police website.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

