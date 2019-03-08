Bike worth more than £2,000 stolen from Ipswich Hospital

A bike worth over £2,000 was stolen from Ipswich Hospital, despite being locked.

The theft happened on the grounds of the hospital in Heath Road on Tuesday, April 9.

The owner arrived at 2pm, locked and secured her bicycle and went inside. When she returned about 9pm, she discovered the bike had been stolen.

The bike, a black and blue Cube Reaction Hybrid E-bike 500, is worth about £2,400.

The frame number is WOW23387PSAP - bicycles can be registered to help protect them from theft and resale online.

Suffolk Constabulary can also be emailed on ICMH@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour or knows the whereabouts of the bike should contact the Incident Crime and Management Hub at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 37/20117/19.

Alternatively, this can be reported online on the Suffolk Police website.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.