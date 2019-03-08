E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Faulty battery' blamed for Ipswich Hospital blackout

PUBLISHED: 11:03 16 August 2019

The power cut at Ipswich Hospital affected the outpatients department, X-Ray and pathology areas Picture: ARCHANT

The power cut at Ipswich Hospital affected the outpatients department, X-Ray and pathology areas Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A battery responsible for triggering back-up electricity was "faulty" at the time Ipswich Hospital suffered a dip in power - causing a partial blackout for eight minutes, an investigation has found.

The blackout struck the hospital amid nationwide power outages on August 9, which affected huge swathes of the country.

While all 11 back-up generators at the hospital kicked in immediately, some departments were left without power for a short period of time - although the hospital has stressed no patients were at risk as a result.

Following an initial investigation, it has been revealed a faulty battery failed to switch the supply to one of the back-up generators at the time of the outage - so, while the emergency power source was working, it was not activated.

The issue only affected the main outpatients department, X-ray and pathology areas of the hospital, with the mains power restored by 5pm.

All of the affected areas were then hooked up to the back-up supply while precautionary tests were carried out from 5.30pm until 9.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

The hospital said the battery was within its recommended life and would have been tested frequently.

A spokeswoman said: "Our initial investigation has shown that at 4.52pm on Friday, August 9, we lost our electricity supply until 5pm. We have 11 generators at Ipswich Hospital and all of them worked immediately.

"What we have found is that the battery which automatically operates one of the switch over systems from mains power to generator power was faulty despite being within its recommended life.

"We do test all of our electrical equipment and our generators frequently, in line with recommendations from NHS technical guidance. The problem was found very quickly.

"All of our estates staff worked hard and followed rigorous procedures to make sure all our patients and staff were kept safe.

"This issue only affected the main outpatients department, X-ray and pathology areas of the hospital. The generators were switched on in these areas by 5.30pm and then by 9.30pm we moved back to mains electricity once the faulty battery was replaced, and following rigorous safety checks and a period of mains stability monitoring."

Neill Moloney, managing director said: "All of our staff, including clinicians, managers and technical teams worked very hard to keep our patients safe and reassured. My thanks to everyone and indeed our patients and visitors for their support during this time".

Most Read

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Most Read

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teen arrested in connection with Ipswich rape

A police cordon was put in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

Union says government must restore police force to pre-austerity levels

A Suffolk police officer and police community support officer on patrol in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Faulty battery’ blamed for Ipswich Hospital blackout

The power cut at Ipswich Hospital affected the outpatients department, X-Ray and pathology areas Picture: ARCHANT

‘I can still be naughty’ – slimmer ‘can eat as much as I like’ and still lose weight

Mark Sangster has lost more than three stone in weight - but says he is still able to eat whatever he likes. Picture: COURTESY OF EMMA FRASER

Daniel all set for cross-channel triathlon challenge

Daniel Coughlan is taking part in a Enduroman triathlon, which included swimming the Channel Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists