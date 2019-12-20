E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Bus driver who crashed into A&E canopy was helping woman in labour

PUBLISHED: 17:02 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 20 December 2019

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A driver who crashed a double-decker bus into Ipswich Hospital's A&E department was helping a pregnant woman who thought she was going into labour.

The bus, run by First Group, was driving past the hospital when a heavily pregnant woman approached the driver telling him that she was in pain.

The driver diverted into the hospital and, while trying to get as close as he could to the emergency department, collided with the canopy.

It overhangs the front doors of the A&E department at the Garrett Anderson Centre at the hospital's Heath Road site.

An eye-witness, who asked not to be identified, said: "I was sitting outside the fracture clinic waiting to be picked up when I heard the sound of metal crashing.

"Then I looked up and saw the bus had hit the building.

"I walked over and there was a huge crowd of people around the bus, there were lots of security there too.

"You could hear the crash across the whole hospital. It was a huge sound.

"It didn't look like there were any passengers on the top row, if anyone was they would have been in trouble."

The police attended the scene to secure the area and assist in the removal of the bus.

The hospital has confirmed that no one was injured in the crash and the department stayed open throughout the incident.

A spokesperson from East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust said: "A bus collided with the front of the emergency department last night at Ipswich Hospital.

"The department stayed open throughout the evening and remains open today.

"We will repair the damage caused to the hospital as soon as possible."

The collision was similar to an incident in 2012 where another double-decker, which appears to have the same registration plate as the bus in yesterday's incident, struck the building.

First group said it had enquired but not yet been able to establish if it was the same bus.

It is not known if the driver will face disciplinary action.

