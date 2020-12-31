'Think before going to A&E' - plea to patients as medics battle busy night

Ipswich Hospital Garrett Anderson Centre where the Accident and Emergency department is based. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Hospital bosses are urging people considering visiting over-stretched A&E departments to ask themselves if they really need emergency care.

East Suffolk & North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) made the plea after a surge of cases left hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester buckling under the strain.

On Monday December 30 ESNEFT chief executive Nick Hulme tweeted that patients should only use A&E if "absolutely neccessary" after high demand in both hospitals.

Figures are not yet available for the number of visitors but Mr Hulme later said the Heath Road site in Ipswich was the busiest it had been in decades.

Official figures for the number of patients seen are still being compiled but Jan Ingle, deputy director for communications at ESNEFT, said that numbers of patients on Monday evening requiring treatment had been "exceptional".

"We saw very large numbers of people who needed urgent and emergency care," she said.

"We would never do it (warn patients) lightly, it's only when its very challenging that we feel the need to underline the message and yesterday was one of them.

"It isn't always about being busy, the nature of the issues which bring people in have a range of complexities and it's those complexities which cause pressure."

Mrs Ingle said 25 people with simple injuries such as a sprained ankles were a lot easier to deal with than 25 people with a range of serious illnesses or complaints where more specialist care is required.

Complex cases like this then increased the pressure already on the hospital services.

Mrs Ingle added: "The weeks going into January after bank holidays bring their own challenges and we see an increase across the board.

"We like to often encourage people to take care of themselves well and think about going to the GP first or calling 101.

"We believe in having an honest conversation with our communities and being open about the best way for them to get help."