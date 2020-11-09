First glimpse at plans for Ipswich Hospital’s new children’s ward

An artist's impression of what a ward at the new Ipswich Hospital children's department could look like.

This is what a multi-million pound revamp of Ipswich Hospital’s children’s department could look like - after plans for the long-awaited upgrade were submitted.

An artist's impression of what the main entrance at the new Ipswich Hospital children's department could look like.

Ipswich Hospital launched its Children’s Appeal in February 2018 after realising its “drab and dated” young people’s department was not fit for purpose in the 21st century.

While medical staff have been praised for their dedication and “exceptional” care, the hospital said the “layout of the ward is making it increasingly difficult for our staff to continue delivering high quality, compassionate care”.

An artist's impression of what a single bed ward at the new Ipswich Hospital children's department could look like.

Children’s ward matron at Ipswich Hospital, Kate Stockton, said: “As a department we’re very good, but we’d like the environment around us to support us better so we can offer care to more children closer to home.”

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) - the organisation which runs Ipswich Hospital - therefore plans to totally revamp the department by more than doubling the six existing clinic rooms, as well as adding specially dedicated spaces for diabetes, cystic fibrosis and physiotherapy.

It has now submitted a planning application, with these artist’s impressions showing what the department - which is made up of a 24-bed inpatient ward, children’s outpatient department and a short stay paediatric assessment unit - will look when completely remodelled and refurbished.

Clinical lead for paediatrics, Dr Lauren Filby, said: “Children are a huge part of this hospital.

“That’s why we want to create a more welcoming and child-friendly environment for our young patients and their families or carers with much improved facilities.”

However, money still needs to be raised for the much-needed ward.

The Children’s Appeal, which is being run by Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity, was launched in 2018 to raise the remaining funds needed - receiving high profile support from Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran and local farmer and TV presenter Jimmy Doherty.

Through community fundraising efforts and NHS funding, £600,000 has already been raised.

The appeal now needs more help to raise £250,000 to redevelop the department and transform the experience of young patients and their families.

Mandy Jordan, associate director of Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity, said: “All the money raised and donated through The Children’s Appeal will help to create a new-look department, which will significantly improve the facilities and feel of this clinical area.

“This will help staff to continue meeting increasing demand for services while maintaining their focus on delivering a gold standard of care for every single young patient and their families.

“We would like to thank all the generous fundraisers and donors who have supported the appeal so far.”

Major donations to the Children’s Appeal include a legacy of nearly £150,000 from the estate of Eric Vanlint, who was a Suffolk poet and advocate for children’s charities.

More information about The Children’s Appeal is on the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity website.