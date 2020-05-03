Hospital Community Choir record song to say thank you to NHS staff

Members of the Ipswich Hospital Community Choir have recorded a special song to say thank you to NHS staff.

The Ipswich Hospital Community Choir (IHCC), whose membership is made up of staff working in local health services as well as others from the local community, has been busy recording.

While on lockdown members of the choir, have learned a special version of ‘When You Believe’ from the musical The Prince of Egypt.

Choir members each learned their parts separately before recording them on laptops, phones and desktop computers before they were compiled together.

They were also filmed whilst singing the song, which was then compiled together for a special video.

The song has since been distributed to staff at Ipswich Hospital.

The choir’s musical director, Nick Coleman said: “I love working with such a talented bunch of people who make up Ipswich Hospital Community Choir and we enjoy signing together each Wednesday at Ipswich Hospital.

“That was, of course, until the lockdown.

“We wanted to ensure we kept connected to each other at this time, so we meet each Wednesday evening for a catch up on Zoom. The idea of recording this special song came about as part of that connection.

“We felt we wanted to use our singing skills to express our thanks for the amazing work being carried out by all workers in our local hospitals at a very difficult time.

“The song starts very gently with just two female voices and builds to a crescendo which is powerful as well as very moving.

“The members love it and we hope all the staff do too.”

Fiona Hamilton IHCC committee chairman said: “Nick, our musical director, has worked tirelessly on this recording and we are very proud of the results.

“He made this special arrangement for the choir and mastered the track into a very polished recording. Fellow committee member Phil Riches has also worked hard to produce the video.

“We hope the staff at the Hospital and beyond enjoy listening to our recording of this song as much as we did making it.”