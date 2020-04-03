E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

14 coronavirus deaths at Ipswich Hospital were not reported due to ‘admin error’

PUBLISHED: 14:56 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 03 April 2020

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Fourteen coronavirus deaths have been confirmed at Ipswich Hospital and another three at Colchester today – after an admin error meant they were not reported over a three-week period.

It is the first time any deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported at Ipswich.

The announcement brings the total number of coronavirus deaths at Colchester to 14.

West Suffolk Hospital confirmed a sixth death at the trust last night.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of both hospitals, apologised for any confusion or stress caused.

A spokeswoman for the trust said: “Today’s NHS statement announcing the death of patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 includes 17 deaths of patients at Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals.

“Fourteen of the deaths were at Ipswich Hospital and three were at Colchester Hospital. This is the first time any deaths at Ipswich Hospital have been announced and they cover a three week period.

“They have all been reported today due to an administrative error identified in linking internal reporting to the national reporting process.

“This was immediately corrected once it was identified.”

Mr Hulme added: “I apologise for any confusion or distress caused by this oversight. Our staff have been and will continue to support the families and loved ones of patients who have sadly died in our hospitals.”

• All the latest news on coronavirus

Tributes have poured in for Star of Suffolk and police hero John Hood, who died at Ipswich Hospital last week after contracting coronavirus.

John, from Felixstowe, developed symptoms of Covid-19 more than a week before his admission.

The 66-year-old was described as a “kind, generous and courageous man” by his partner, Nita Crossley, who he lived with.

Earlier today, the government announced 3,605 people have died in UK hospitals after testing positive from coronavirus.

Positive cases in the UK have risen to 38,168.

• Join our coronavirus Facebook page for the latest Suffolk updates and sign up for our newsletter.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

14 coronavirus deaths at Ipswich Hospital were not reported due to ‘admin error’

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Teenager hurt in knife-point robbery – less than an hour after latest Suffolk armed robbery

The incident happened in Alexandra Park in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

14 coronavirus deaths at Ipswich Hospital were not reported due to ‘admin error’

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Teenager hurt in knife-point robbery – less than an hour after latest Suffolk armed robbery

The incident happened in Alexandra Park in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

14 coronavirus deaths at Ipswich Hospital were not reported due to ‘admin error’

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Lorry windscreen smashed by object thrown from A14 bridge near Ipswich

The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New figures show number of people going into Ipswich town centre during lockdown

The number of people in Ipswich town centre has fallen dramatically. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Queen to address nation over coronavirus outbreak

The Queen is to speak to the nation about the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

More than 650 people die from coronavirus in one day, national figures confirm

A record number of coronavirus deaths has been recorded in one day in the UK, the government has confirmed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24