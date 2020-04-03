Breaking

14 coronavirus deaths at Ipswich Hospital were not reported due to ‘admin error’

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Fourteen coronavirus deaths have been confirmed at Ipswich Hospital and another three at Colchester today – after an admin error meant they were not reported over a three-week period.

It is the first time any deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported at Ipswich.

The announcement brings the total number of coronavirus deaths at Colchester to 14.

West Suffolk Hospital confirmed a sixth death at the trust last night.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of both hospitals, apologised for any confusion or stress caused.

A spokeswoman for the trust said: “Today’s NHS statement announcing the death of patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 includes 17 deaths of patients at Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals.

“Fourteen of the deaths were at Ipswich Hospital and three were at Colchester Hospital. This is the first time any deaths at Ipswich Hospital have been announced and they cover a three week period.

“They have all been reported today due to an administrative error identified in linking internal reporting to the national reporting process.

“This was immediately corrected once it was identified.”

Mr Hulme added: “I apologise for any confusion or distress caused by this oversight. Our staff have been and will continue to support the families and loved ones of patients who have sadly died in our hospitals.”

Tributes have poured in for Star of Suffolk and police hero John Hood, who died at Ipswich Hospital last week after contracting coronavirus.

John, from Felixstowe, developed symptoms of Covid-19 more than a week before his admission.

The 66-year-old was described as a “kind, generous and courageous man” by his partner, Nita Crossley, who he lived with.

Earlier today, the government announced 3,605 people have died in UK hospitals after testing positive from coronavirus.

Positive cases in the UK have risen to 38,168.

