Ipswich Hospital ‘among countries best’ for hip and knee ops – but Colchester move still going ahead

Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT/RACHEL EDGE Rachel Edge

Ipswich Hospital has been named among the country’s best for orthopaedic surgery – but a planned move of procedures to Colchester is still going ahead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to a report from the National Joint Registry (NJR), patients at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals received some of the best care in the country between 2010 and 2020.

During that time, Ipswich Hospital performed better than expected for hip and knee revisions in all operations – while it was the only hospital in the country to record better than expected outcomes in all four hip and knee revision categories measured by the registry.

MORE: What does the orthopaedic surgery move mean for patients?

The good news comes however after East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which also operates Colchester Hospital, agreed to move orthopaedic surgery at the Suffolk hospital to north Essex.

Trauma and orthopaedic surgeon Mr Graham Myers said the data is “fantastic news” for patients undergoing knee or hip replacement surgery, while trust chief executive Nick Hulme said the move will not negatively affect patients.

Mr Hulme said: “We are very pleased with the results in the national NJR report and the quality of outcomes performed by our skilled surgeons.

“It will be the same surgeons delivering the same great care when we open the new elective orthopaedic centre, and we will be providing a state-of-the-art environment for them to work in. It will have huge benefits for patients, including fewer cancelled operations, shorter waiting times for surgery and a much nicer environment in which to receive care.

“We are also confident the new centre will be a vital facility in allowing us to respond to the challenges of coronavirus and making sure we treat all patients as quickly and safely as possible.”

MORE: First look at new same-day emergency care centre at Ipswich Hospital

The controversial move was approved by Ipswich and East Suffolk and North East Essex CCGs in July, despite 64% of people objecting to elective surgery being moved to Colchester.

The £44m new centre in Turner Road will provide a suite of 48 beds dedicated to planned orthopaedic surgery.

It is planned to be completed in 2025, while ESNEFT has pledged further engagement with patients, the public, and others as the final details are drawn up, expected to continue well into 2021.