-

-

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Exclusive

Hundreds of Suffolk patients warned their pacemakers could malfunction

01 February, 2019 - 16:00
Hundreds of patients have been given warning letters about their pacemakers from Ipswich Hospital Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Hundreds of patients have been given warning letters about their pacemakers from Ipswich Hospital Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Pacemakers fitted to hundreds of Suffolk patients may be at risk of malfunctioning, it has emerged.

Ipswich Hospital consultant cardiologist Dr Paul Venables sent out letters warning patients of problems with pacemakers this week Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIXIpswich Hospital consultant cardiologist Dr Paul Venables sent out letters warning patients of problems with pacemakers this week Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Ipswich Hospital is warning people that devices manufactured by global firms Medtronic and Vitatron have a potential risk of not working properly.

The cardiology department issued letters this week to approximately 250 patients fitted with an affected pacemaker in the last two years.

Consultant cardiologist Dr Paul Venables said the risk of any serious problem is very low – adding that there has been “no reports of anyone dying” in more than 150,000 affected pacemakers.

However one patient, who preferred not to give his name, said he was shocked when he received the letter.

“It was a shock, I must confess – it (the letter) just came out of the blue,” he said.

“A few things they said in the letter did concern me, especially the bit they mentioned about no-one dying yet.

“It sounded a strange thing for them to say, I was a bit surprised. “It’s worrying to think there might be a problem.

But he added: “The hospital have been really good so far, and I’m going back for a check up soon so that’s good.”

Hospital spokeswoman Jan Ingle said the wording was meant to be reassuring, adding that the trust was sorry for any upset caused.

Dr Venables, who penned the letters, has invited all patients back to the hospital to make adjustments to their devices.

He told this newspaper: “Medtronic has discovered that some types of pacemaker manufactured in the last two years have a potential risk of not working properly.

“We have around 250 patients who have these types of pacemakers.

“We have written to every one of our patients affected and explained that the risk of a serious problem is very low, and there have been no reports of anyone dying (in more than 150,000 affected pacemakers).

“We want to be certain that all of our patients are safe and we are seeing all patients who may be affected within the next two weeks.

He added: “When necessary, pacemaker programming changes will be made to ensure safety.

“It is unlikely that patients will need to undergo a change of pacemaker.”

A software upgrade should resolve the problem, Dr Venables said, but this is only due to be available later in the year.

Exact timings for the upgrade are yet to be confirmed.

Another patient, who also did not want to be named, raised concerns about this and said: “We don’t know when it will happen, in the letter it just says later this year so it’s all a bit up in the air.”

Representatives for Medtronic and Vitatron were approached for comment but are yet to respond.

Have you been affected? Send your thoughts to emily.townsend@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow warning issued for tonight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Hundreds of Suffolk patients warned their pacemakers could malfunction

Hundreds of patients have been given warning letters about their pacemakers from Ipswich Hospital Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

New tracks. New platforms at Ipswich station. And faster trains. Will East Anglia’s rail bosses be able to deliver?

InterCity trains could be travelling faster from East Anglia to London from May - even before the new trains are intrduced. Stock Image

‘Bare knuckle Boxing?’ NFL stars quizzed on how Alan Brazil makes a living

NFL stats have been quizzed on how Alan Brazil makes his living Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘That’s a situation I’ll have to manage’ - Lambert happy to land Bree despite loan conundrum

Ipswich Town have signed right-back James Bree on loan from Aston Villa. Photo: ITFC

On this day in Town history: Bobby Robson’s first home game in charge of Ipswich Town

A new record 30,837 crowd witnessed Bobby Robson’s first home game in charge of Ipswich at Portman Road in February 1969
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists