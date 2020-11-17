E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hospital reassures parents after coronavirus cases confirmed on Ipswich maternity ward

PUBLISHED: 17:26 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 17 November 2020

Two maternity wards at Ipswich Hospital are now being used as Covid-19 isolation wards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two maternity wards at Ipswich Hospital are now being used as Covid-19 isolation wards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Changes to maternity services at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals have been announced after a number of women with coronavirus gave birth on the wards.

Maternity services at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals have been changed because of coronavirus Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PAMaternity services at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals have been changed because of coronavirus Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PA

The changes come after the women, who had Covid-19, attended the labour and birthing unit at Ipswich Hospital over the weekend.

As a result, the Brook Ward, usually the midwife-led unit, and the Nova Suite, usually the induction suite, are now being used as Covid-19 isolation wards for people who have tested positive for the virus.

Those who were booked in for midwife-led care will now be using the Deben Ward, previously used for consultant-led care.

Hospital staff have assured mothers-to-be that the quality of care given will not change, with the Deben Ward now fully equipped to provide the same environment seen in the Brook Ward.

Those who are booked for induction will now have their inductions take place on the Orwell Ward, where they will be cared for by the same midwives who usually work on the Nova Ward.

MORE: Visiting restrictions announced at hospital

In terms of visiting restrictions, the same measures put in place earlier this month remain – with birthing partners able to visit for the first 90 minutes after admission, before then being able to visit 45 minutes per day, which must be pre-booked.

Once a woman is in labour and transferred to the Deben Ward, partners are able to join them for the entirety of the labour. The same applies for caesarian sections.

All visitors however have to wear a surgical face mask at all times.

The same policies will also be implemented at the Colchester Maternity Unit, while the home birth service remains unaffected.

A notice for the changes by the Ipswich Maternity Unit said the changes will ensure people are as safe as possible while receiving the same standard of care.

Anna Shasha, director of midwifery at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs both hospitals, said: “We’d like to reassure our expectant parents that they will still be able to have their baby with us, it will just be in a different area of the maternity unit, and our midwifery team will be very happy to answer any questions they may have.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Driver who ‘used car as a weapon’ in revenge attack jailed for 18 years

Thomas Broughton, of Ipswich, has been jailed for 18 years. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man rescued from Belstead Brook after huge emergency service response

A large-scale search and rescue operation was launched in Belstead Brook Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Battles with Liverpool, Man City and Everton - when Town took the FA Cup seriously!

Town fans have always loved the FA Cup. Photo: PAGEPIX

Hospital reassures parents after coronavirus cases confirmed on Ipswich maternity ward

Two maternity wards at Ipswich Hospital are now being used as Covid-19 isolation wards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s Tom Hunt backs anti-lockdown Covid Recovery Group of Conservative MPs

Tom Hunt hopes Ipswich will be able to open up again after the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN