E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Midwife retires after almost 40 years on maternity unit

22 August, 2019 - 05:30
Bev Gordon, right, with Sue King, who is taking over as clinical governance lead Picture: CHLOE GORDON

Bev Gordon, right, with Sue King, who is taking over as clinical governance lead Picture: CHLOE GORDON

Archant

An Ipswich midwife who is retiring after almost 40 years says the "magic of childbirth never wears off".

Bev Gordon, right, with her niece Jenny, who is also a midwife Picture: CHLOE GORDONBev Gordon, right, with her niece Jenny, who is also a midwife Picture: CHLOE GORDON

Bev Gordon originally trained as a nurse at Addenbrooke's Hospital and took a course in midwifery, later joining the team at Ipswich Hospital's maternity unit.

Over her 38 years in midwifery, Mrs Gordon has been at the birth of hundreds of babies.

"That is the part of the job I have really enjoyed - to see all those women become mothers," she said.

"They come in as a couple and leave as a family.

Bev was given a fond farewell by the team at Ipswich Hospital Picture: CHLOE GORDONBev was given a fond farewell by the team at Ipswich Hospital Picture: CHLOE GORDON

"There is something really magical about that. The magic of childbirth never wears off.

"I haven't lost that feeling and what a special feeling it is.

"It's a miracle."

Not only did Mrs Gordon have her two children at Ipswich Hospital, her nephews and nieces were also born there - one of whom is now a midwife on the unit herself.

You may also want to watch:

Over the past few years, Mrs Gordon had taken a role away from the delivery room, working behind the scenes as clinical governance lead for maternity services at the hospital.

Mrs Gordon said she has seen a lot of changes in midwifery over the years, especially how medical advances have allowed more women to become a mother.

"In the early days some women were advised in certain circumstances not to have children due to the potential health risks. "But the advances in medical science mean women who once could not have children now can.

"We have also seen a reduction in the number of babies that die in pregnancy."

She said that the staff on the maternity unit feel like a second family.

"I have probably been at several hundred births over the years," she said.

"I have been at a lot of deliveries but have mainly looked after women after they have given birth on the post-natal ward.

"The hospital is like an extended family. It is a big wrench to leave all these people but I will still keep in touch.

"It was the right time for me to retire and hand over the reigns."

Since her retirement last month, Mrs Gordon has returned to the hospital on a temporary part-time basis to help out on the maternity wards,

"It's not for me to sit still," she said.

Most Read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Carer drained £17k from account of 94-year-old woman with dementia

Daniel Burton was employed as a carer at Deben View care home, in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE

Ipswich’s Willis offers parking to Ed Sheeran fans heading to Chantry Park

Willis is opening its car park for Ed Sheeran fans. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Revealed – Rooftop garden and restaurant overlooking Waterfront planned for derelict factory

A CGI image of what the new-look Burtons arts and media hub could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER

Most Read

The all important timings ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park shows

Ed Sheeran will perform four headline gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend. Picture: PA IMAGES

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Carer drained £17k from account of 94-year-old woman with dementia

Daniel Burton was employed as a carer at Deben View care home, in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE

Ipswich’s Willis offers parking to Ed Sheeran fans heading to Chantry Park

Willis is opening its car park for Ed Sheeran fans. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Revealed – Rooftop garden and restaurant overlooking Waterfront planned for derelict factory

A CGI image of what the new-look Burtons arts and media hub could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Town centre traders plagued by crime and antisocial behaviour

Traders say they are fighting for their businesses due to escalating crime and antisocial behaviour in the area of Arras Square, near the Buttermarket shopping centre and St Stephen's Church Picture: ARCHANT

Dave Gooderham: Let’s not kid ourselves – Town are fifth, but they are clearly a work in progress

Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal to give Town a 2-1 lead in their win over AFC Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Witches boss Hawkins issues warning ahead of crucial Panthers clash

Chris Harris, leading the Witches against the Panthers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘I grew up glued to Eastenders – now I’m the new girl on Albert Square’

The former Kesgrave High School pupil made her debut on BBC's Eastenders on Tuesday night Picture: RUTH CRAFER

WATCH: Unseen footage from Ed Sheeran’s legendary gig at The Swan

Ed Sheeran at The Swan, Ipswich, in November 2010 Copyright: Jen O'Neill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists