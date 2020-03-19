Staff at Ipswich Hospital surprised with free food

Staff from Ipswich Hospital with their food Picture: RACHAEL BOYLAN Archant

Busy staff working at Ipswich Hospital were left surprised after a high street restaurant sent a large order of free food to them.

Staff from Nandos in Ipswich prepare food for Ipswich Hospital Picture: NANDOS Staff from Nandos in Ipswich prepare food for Ipswich Hospital Picture: NANDOS

Staff in the emergency department at Ipswich Hospital were working on Wednesday night when they received the delivery from Nandos.

Rachael Boyland was one of those working at the hospital when the surprise came in.

She said: “Sending massive appreciation to Nandos for a free delivery for the start of our night shift.

“We are all facing a big struggle at the moment and a little kindness goes such a long way.”

A spokesman for Nandos said: “Giving the team at Ipswich Hospital some PERi-PERi yesterday was the least we could do while they work so tirelessly under extremely stressful conditions.

“We hope it kept them going during their long shift.”

