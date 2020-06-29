Petition to save orthopaedic surgery at Ipswich Hospital gathers over 3000 signatures

The current orthopaedic and fracture clinic at Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A petition to save elective orthopaedic surgery at Ipswich Hospital has gathered over 3000 signatures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt stepped up his campaign to keep elective hip and knee surgery at Ipswich Hospital last week Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS Ipswich MP Tom Hunt stepped up his campaign to keep elective hip and knee surgery at Ipswich Hospital last week Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

The campaign, started on the Change.org website, asks hospital leaders to think again about the issue which will see elective orthopaedic surgeries moved to Colchester Hospital and the hip and knee theatres in Ipswich closed.

The petition, started by the Orwell Ahead group, calls on hospital bosses to stop the changes and prevent the “downsizing of Ipswich Hospital or its core services”.

“No more downgrading Ipswich as a regional authority or centre,” said the petition.

After being launched at the weekend over 3,200 people have signed the petition.

Mark Ling from Orwell Ahead said he was pleased with the response to the petition.

“It’s really taken off,” said Mr Ling.

“It has touched a nerve with people here.”

Mr Ling said he was concerned for vulnerable patients who would have to travel 20 miles to an unfamiliar city as well as what was happening to the hospital more widely.

“What we are concerned about is that we will have to put up with a Frankenstein hospital with parts cut off and sent away,” said Mr Ling.

Mr Ling said that he hoped to deliver the petition to Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere and Ipswich MP Tom Hunt to pass on to decision makers if it reached 5000 signatures.

You may also want to watch:

The petition follows concerns about the planned changes were brought up by Mr Hunt in the House of Commons last week.

MORE: Ipswich Hospital hip and knee surgery plans could get Parliament debate

Mr Hunt mentioned the planned changes twice in Parliament and said it was important that national attention was sought on the plans.

Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg said the topic “sounds like a worthy subject for an adjournment debate to highlight it more broadly”.

Hospital bosses have said previously that they are pursuing the plans because of the long waiting lists and high cancellation rates at Ipswich Hospital on hip and knee operations, and say that a brand new centre at Colchester will “almost guarantee” no cancellations.

They also say that the changes would provide a better outcome for patients.

A consultation into the plans was carried out earlier this year.

A final decision is set to be made by the CCGs next month.

More information about the petition can be found here.

MORE: Ipswich MP and council unite in bid to axe move of orthopaedic surgery out of town