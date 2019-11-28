E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Why is Ipswich Hospital purple?

PUBLISHED: 12:42 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 28 November 2019

The Garrett Anderson Centre lit up in purple. Picture: ESNEFT

The Garrett Anderson Centre lit up in purple. Picture: ESNEFT

ESNEFT

Purple lights are being shone on Ipswich Hospital to help put a spotlight on a disease that many people know so little about.

The pancreatic cancer team (L – R) Dr Gopalakrishna Srinivasan (oncologist), Jennifer Pratt (hepatic pancreatic biliary nurse specialist), Dr Abdul Mohsen (HPB MDT lead), Anna Burrell (cancer MDT manager), Karen Sheen (UGI oncology nurse specialist) and Chris Gilbert (palliative care nurse). Picture: ESNEFTThe pancreatic cancer team (L – R) Dr Gopalakrishna Srinivasan (oncologist), Jennifer Pratt (hepatic pancreatic biliary nurse specialist), Dr Abdul Mohsen (HPB MDT lead), Anna Burrell (cancer MDT manager), Karen Sheen (UGI oncology nurse specialist) and Chris Gilbert (palliative care nurse). Picture: ESNEFT

Almost 10,000 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the UK each year, and sadly less than 7% survive for five years or more.

To raise awareness of the illness - and to remember the lives it has taken - the South Wards Entrance and the Garrett Anderson Centre at Ipswich Hospital are being lit up to mark pancreatic cancer awareness month.

Despite being the UK's fifth biggest cancer killer, the disease receives less than 3% of UK cancer research funding.

Symptoms of the cancer can be quite vague - and therefore it is important to visit a GP if you have any concerns, as the average life expectancy on diagnosis is just four to six months.

These can include tummy pain which can spread to the back, unexplained weight loss and loss of appetite, jaundice (yellow skin or eyes and itchy skin), a change in bowel habits and indigestion. If symptoms last for more than four weeks you are advised to see a GP.

Jennifer Pratt, hepatic pancreatic biliary nurse specialist at the hospital, organised the display on behalf of those affected by pancreatic cancer.

She said: "We are extremely grateful to Ipswich 3 Line electrical for generously donating the lights, and the Ipswich works department who made this happen.

"I work as part of the team caring for patients and families affected by pancreatic cancer, alongside colleagues Dr Mohsen (HPB MDT lead), Dr Srinivasan (oncologist), Karen Sheen (UGI oncology nurse specialist), Chris Gilbert (palliative care nurse) and Anna Burrell (cancer MDT manager).

"We have made huge strides moving forward in caring for these patients but have also seen the devastation this disease can cause, and wanted to take this opportunity to shine the light to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer."

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Student slapped with £100 fine for 15 minute stop at McDonald’s

McDonald's lets customers park for an hour for free at Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

