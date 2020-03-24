Hospital radio to spread joy through airwaves during coronavirus crisis

The radio station at Ipswich Hospital has pledged to keep families in touch with their relatives in its wards during the coronavirus crisis.

With only one adult per patient permitted at any one time and no children allowed on site, on top of the government’s lockdown measures, the coronavirus pandemic is making it harder than ever for families to keep in contact.

The radio station – run by volunteer presenters – will be continuing its coverage during the crisis, with a dedicated live broadcasting slot of 8pm-10pm set aside to help those trying to keep in touch with those receiving treatment – or have a request they know will make them smile.

Radio chairman John Alborough said: “It can be a lonely and worrying experience being in hospital.

“We are keen to bridge the gap with the outside world and ask that anyone wishing to reach a patient with a music request, a dedication or simple message, let us know.

“We have the largest music library in Suffolk able cover every type of music over every generation. It is rare we do not have that special, or favourite, track to play.”

Those wishing to pass on a message can call 01473 704666 at any time and leave a message. If a time is suggested between 8 and 10pm, HRI will do its best to play the request live on time.

Hospital Radio Ipswich may also be heard online here, enabling patients in hospital to request something for someone listening at home.

