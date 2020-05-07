E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Rainbow zebra crossings created outside Ipswich Hospital

PUBLISHED: 22:33 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 22:34 07 May 2020

Those behind the special project celebrate their work outside Ipswich Hospital Picture: LAURA BATTLE

Messages of thanks and rainbow zebra crossings have been created outside Ipswich Hospital to honour NHS heroes.

The colourful zebra crossing which has been installed at Ipswich Hospital Picture: LAURA BATTLEThe colourful zebra crossing which has been installed at Ipswich Hospital Picture: LAURA BATTLE

Colourful messages of thanks have been create around the hospital to thank NHS heroes.

As well as thank you messages there are also two rainbow zebra crossings, replacing the traditional markings outside the Garrett Anderson building.

The special designs have been created by Highway Assurance, an Ipswich-based traffic management and civil engineering company as well as GB Roadart, an Ipswich-based lining company.

Both companies’ staff have been classed as key workers and have been busy maintaining the road networks across Suffolk.

Messages of thanks at Ipswich Hosptial Picture: LAURA BATTLEMessages of thanks at Ipswich Hosptial Picture: LAURA BATTLE

The companies said that the artwork would provide a permanent reminder of the outstanding service the NHS are providing for the Suffolk area during the coronavirus.

The works were completed during the day on Thursday in time for the national ‘Clap of Thanks’ at 8pm with those behind the designs able to mark the clap with those who they created the artwork for.

“It was really nice, at about 7.45pm people were starting to gather around the grounds, and then about 19:55 lots of ambulances, police and fire engines turned up and parked all around the roads inside the grounds,” said Andrew Perkins, contracts manager at Highway Assurance.

A thank you message and rainbow created at Ipswich Hospital Picture: LAURA BATTLEA thank you message and rainbow created at Ipswich Hospital Picture: LAURA BATTLE

“Then just before 8pm all of the staff came out and the clap commenced for around five minutes, really lovely.”

A new colourful zebra crossing outside the Garrett Anderson Centre Picture: LAURA BATTLEA new colourful zebra crossing outside the Garrett Anderson Centre Picture: LAURA BATTLE

