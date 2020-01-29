Inquest opened into death of newborn baby nearly 15 years ago

Riyad shortly after birth Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

An Ipswich mum has raised concerns at a "lack of communication" from medical staff after her newborn baby son died at Ipswich Hospital at just over a day old.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Riyad with his family Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Riyad with his family Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

At an inquest being held nearly 15 years after her baby Riyad's death in 2005, Bilkis Ali, then 23, said she was told her son's death had been caused by a genetic condition likely to have resulted from her 'cousin marriage'.

The maths teacher, who went on to have three healthy baby girls, told Suffolk Coroners' Court that she was "distraught" at what happened, adding that she felt there was a "complete lack of communication" from the hospital about what happened to her son.

Mrs Ali said she had been shocked to find out years later that a 'serious untoward incident' investigation had been carried out without her knowledge.

"We were told that Riyad was a very sick boy and that they were working on him," she added in a statement.

Ipswich Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN Ipswich Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

"I was so distraught and crying on my mother's shoulder. I couldn't understand why he had died. I was given no prior warning.

She added: "Because of questions and concerns about my husband I blamed myself for this.

"I struggled to understand why Riyad had died. I was told there was a build up of acid in his body.

"I was desperate to have another baby, (but this) really took its toll on myself and my husband Abdul."

'Lack of communication'

Mrs Ali feared future children may suffer the same fate as Riyad, and she had two miscarriages in the years that followed.

Riyad's medical cause of death was given as inborn error of metabolism.

Several years later, ahead of the birth of her third child, Mrs Ali was asked to provide information about her previous pregnancies.

Her midwife suggested she request her past medical files, and it was only then she discovered the official record and notes appeared at odds with what she had been told at the time of Riyad's death.

She said there had been a six-hour delay in carrying out an x-ray on her newborn son - with the serious incident investigation also suggesting a "lack of care" in the hours after his birth.

Doctor had 'no intention of hiding anything from family'

Riyad, who was born on July 15 by natural delivery after his mother was induced, was a small baby and had been born at just 4.8lbs, having been suspected of interuterine growth retardation.

Describing him as "floppy" at birth, midwives gave him normal, healthy birth scores for heart rate and blood sugars.

He began to deteriorate the following day, with GP Dr Dean Dorset recording a temperature just after midnight of 35.1C, which he said was "hypothermic".

Ipswich Hospital consultant Dr Michael Bamford, who had been on call that weekend, said initially Riyad's condition did not appear particularly unusual.

However later that afternoon he was asked to come in after he rapidly deteriorated. He died a few hours later.

"This baby was clearly extremely unwell with severe metabolic acidosis," he said.

"I am still of the opinion that this child had a serious metabolic disease," adding cardiac and respiratory diseases and infection had been ruled out.

"Therefore, I felt sufficiently strongly to say that this was the likely cause of death and I am still of that opinion."

However, he continued: "I have much regret that the family has felt that we have let them down.

"I still feel the initial discussions relating to the cause of death were correct.

"I am very sorry that the family felt that there was a cover up, I didn't think there was.

"At no stage during this did I intend to hide anything from the family."

The inquest continues.