Inquest to begin into death of newborn baby

Riyad shortly after birth

A three-day inquest is due to begin today into the death of a one-day-old baby.

Riyad with his family

Riyad Ali died nearly 15 years ago, on July 16, 2005, at Ipswich Hospital.

The newborn's health took a turn for the worse after a natural delivery and he was taken to resuscitation.

His mother, Bilkis Ali, visited her baby son over the next 24 hours but at 5pm the following day his condition had deteriorated.

He died around 25 minutes later.

Ipswich Hospital

Riyad's inquest, which has been rescheduled from July 2019, is being heard at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich today.

It is expected to last three days.

His family want to get to the bottom of what happened to their son.

Medics from the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich Hospital, will be at the inquest.