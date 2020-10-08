Ipswich Hospital security guard stabbed with utility knife

A security guard at Ipswich Hospital was stabbed by a patient while on duty Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A security guard at Ipswich Hospital was stabbed with a utility knife by a patient, police have said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The stabbing happened at the hospital on Thursday evening, September 17.

Police received reports that the security guard, a man, had been stabbed in the wrist with a knife by a patient around 7.30pm.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has been interviewed by detectives.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which operates the hospital, declined to comment on the incident.

It has not been confirmed how the patient brought a knife onto the site.

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing, a police spokeswoman added.

She said the man has not suffered any long term effects from his injury.