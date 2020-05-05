E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Hospital trust ordered to pay £6.8m to boy left with brain damage

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 05 May 2020

Ipswich Hospitals NHS Trust, which has since merged with Colchester Hospital to form the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, has been told to pay out £6.8million. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A hospital trust has offered its “unreserved apologies” after being ordered to pay out millions of pounds over failures in treatment which led to a boy being left with life-long brain damage.

Ipswich Hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNIpswich Hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) had already accepted liability for the boy’s injuries, after doctors at Ipswich Hospital failed to diagnose an a group B streptococcus infection before his birth.

After he was born in 2009, his breathing tube became dislodged and he was left with brain damage.

That has left the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, needing continuous supervision and care due to his disabilities.

“The trust accepted liability for the claimant’s injuries in 2017 and since that time has been working with solicitors to quantify and resolve this claim,” said a statement from ESNEFT.

Following a hearing at the High Court in London on Monday, Mrs Justice Elisabeth Laing ordered ESNEFT to pay a £6.8m lump sum, plus £100,000 annual payments - rising to £147,500 a year by the time the boy is 19.

“The trust offers its unreserved apologies for the failings which occurred which have had such an impact on the life of this child and their family,” the ESNEFT statement said.

“The trust’s aim is to provide the best possible care to all its patients and it is very sorry that it failed to achieve this on this occasion.

“The trust is pleased the claim has been resolved and that the settlement will ensure long-term provision is available to safeguard for future needs.”

The incident happened when Ipswich Hospital was run by Ipswich Hospitals NHS Trust.

Ipswich Hospitals NHS Trust later merged with Colchester Hospital to form ESNEFT.

