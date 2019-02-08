Recycling bins for crutches and walking sticks set up at Ipswich Hospital

Peripheral stores coordinator at Medequip Peter Miller (left), peripheral stores manager at Ipswich Hospital James Lander, and assistant practitioner Corrine Rousham PIcture: ESNEFT Archant

Patients at Ipswich Hospital can now return crutches, walking sticks and shower chairs through special on-site recycling bins.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bins sit at the entrances to the hospital’s south and main outpatients receptions and have been provided by Medequip as an alternative to its home collection service.

The idea is to encourage people to recycle their equipment rather than dumping them in hospital corridors or keeping them at home.

It is estimated that for every five pairs of crutches that are issued by the NHS, just one is returned.

James Lander, the hospital’s peripheral stores manager, said: “At the moment, equipment tends to congregate inside the main reception at the hospital which causes a health and safety risk.

“Medequip offer collection on all items and these drop-off points are another alternative to ensure the equipment is returned to them, to be recycled or re-used.”