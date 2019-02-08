Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Recycling bins for crutches and walking sticks set up at Ipswich Hospital

08 February, 2019 - 18:24
Peripheral stores coordinator at Medequip Peter Miller (left), peripheral stores manager at Ipswich Hospital James Lander, and assistant practitioner Corrine Rousham PIcture: ESNEFT

Peripheral stores coordinator at Medequip Peter Miller (left), peripheral stores manager at Ipswich Hospital James Lander, and assistant practitioner Corrine Rousham PIcture: ESNEFT

Archant

Patients at Ipswich Hospital can now return crutches, walking sticks and shower chairs through special on-site recycling bins.

The bins sit at the entrances to the hospital’s south and main outpatients receptions and have been provided by Medequip as an alternative to its home collection service.

The idea is to encourage people to recycle their equipment rather than dumping them in hospital corridors or keeping them at home.

It is estimated that for every five pairs of crutches that are issued by the NHS, just one is returned.

James Lander, the hospital’s peripheral stores manager, said: “At the moment, equipment tends to congregate inside the main reception at the hospital which causes a health and safety risk.

“Medequip offer collection on all items and these drop-off points are another alternative to ensure the equipment is returned to them, to be recycled or re-used.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Free parcel on your doorstep? You may be a victim of ‘brushing’

Trading Standards said the scam could leave people vulnerable to other types of fraud Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Strong winds hit Suffolk but Orwell Bridge remains open

A Met Office yellow warning remains in place Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Orwell Bridge closure threat ‘borderline’ as Storm Erik batters Suffolk

The decision to close the Orwell Bridge is borderline according to Highways England. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

The damaged rail bridge at Eccles Heath, between Attleborough and Snetterton, will be closed for five years before being rebuilt. Picture: Simon Parkin

Major road to be reduced to one-way system and 20mph for six months

The A1075 in Thetford will be reduced to a one-way system and a 20mph zone for six months. Picture: Google

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘The pressure is on them... they should beat us’ - Sears out to turn form book on head in Norwich clash

Freddie Sears wants to turn the form book on its head when Ipswich take on Norwich Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Why these children were thinking ahead today

Young pupils at Martlesham Primary Academy in Ipswich dressed up as what they wanted to be when they grow up Picture: MARTLESHAM PRIMARY ACADEMY

Brushing: Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doostep’ scam

Brushing is the latest scam that has arrived in Suffolk and involves Amazon parcels arriving unexpectedly Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Watch: Ipswich Town Group Chat derby day special - should Jonas return, who should start and who will win?

Mark Heath and Andy Warren hosted Ipswich Town Group Chat this week

New Ipswich tidal barrier will protect town from flooding for 100 years

An aerial view of the new Ipswich tidal barrier Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists