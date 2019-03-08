Mum who tragically lost twins raises money for Ipswich baby unit

Jodie pictured with her husband David, sadly lost their twins in September 2019. Picture: JODIE MARKS JODIE MARKS

An Ipswich mother describes the "terrifying" and "heartbreaking" moment she discovered that her unborn twins had died in her womb.

Jodie Marks, 26, had always dreamed of being a mother, so when she gave birth to her son Xander in January this year she was "over the moon" and excited to start a family.

Despite complications with her first pregnancy, shortly after giving birth Jodie found out she was expecting again - explaining that she "wanted to have children close together in age".

But nothing could prepare Jodie and her husband David for the tragic event that followed.

At 12 weeks pregnant Jodie was told that she was expecting identical twins, meaning that they shared the same placenta.

Unusually, Jodie's babies were monoamniotic or 'MoMo' twins, meaning they shared the same amniotic sac and therefore the pregnancy was complicated as the twins could get tangled in her umbilical cord.

Jodie, who works for a health and safety company in Woodbridge, said: "We were really excited that we were having twins so we had an early gender scan booked in.

"Unfortunately as they placed the paddle on my tummy we could see that both of our beautiful babies had gone and I was referred straight to Ipswich Hospital where their death was confirmed."

"It was absolutely horrendous and the devastation was excruciating," explained Jodie. "I was heartbroken that my twins were gone and I was so terrified about having to deliver them."

Now, Jodie has organised a campaign in conjunction with Baby Loss Awareness week which begins on Monday, October 7 to thank the "amazing ladies at Ipswich Hospital" who she says made an "unbearable situation more bearable".

Jodie continued: "The staff treated my twins - who we have since named Morgan and Harper - with care, dignity and respect.

"They have continued to support us massively and helped me get through the fear and anxiety. They've even arranged a funeral for Monday and given us a memory box with photos in.

"I can't thank them enough for their kindness and support and that's why I wanted to raise awareness and raise some money for them."

Jodie has set up a fundraising page here and will be giving up two things she loves for the beautiful twins she sadly lost.

She explained: "As I lost two things that I loved more than anything I am giving up two things I love.

"The first is meat, and anyone who knows me will know this will be one of the hardest things I've had to do. I am going to go vegetarian for one whole month.

"The second is my hair - I won't be going the full shave, but I will be having it cut into a pixie cut."

Jodie says she wants to raise awareness and continue to speak about her twins Morgan and Harper - as she will never forget them or the amazing work of the hospital staff.