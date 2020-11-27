Outdoor street food and drink market coming to Ipswich next week

Published: 4:47 PM November 27, 2020 Updated: 8:46 PM December 7, 2020

Junkyard Market is bringing its open-air street food and drink market to Ipswich. Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY - Credit: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

An open-air street food market is coming to Ipswich next week, serving street food, craft beers and high-end cocktails in an outdoor stripped-back setting which is Covid-compliant.

Junkyard Market is a bustling new food and drink market which proved to be incredibly popular in Norwich this summer, drawing in 27,000 people.

The market has enjoyed huge success around the UK in recent months, reflecting the current emphasis on outdoor socialising as Covid-19 continues to disrupt people’s lives.

From next week the market will be held at 27 Grafton Way, in the car park opposite Cardinal Park next to the town’s skateboard park.

Entry to the market is entirely free and all ages are welcome.

The under-used car park will be transformed into a buzzing day and evening street food and drink market throughout December, bringing something new and exciting to Ipswich in the run up to Christmas, but in a safe environment.

Junkyard Market said: “Attendees will be able to dig into globe-spanning dishes from many of the best traders locally and beyond - everything from Turkish Flatbreads to chicken wings, to an Asian fusion or house favourites, made vegan.

“The bar offers will range from custom built shipping containers serving locally brewed beer on tap and innovative soft drinks to high-end cocktails using local ingredients. The ever-changing background music will be able to cater to a diverse range of tastes, along with themed events to target a demographic.”

Junkyard Market, which is organised by Afterdark Promotions, said it will be working with its long-standing health and safety contractor Harrier UK to ensure the site is Covid-19 safe.

A spokesman said: “AfterDark Promotions is delighted to announce the launch of Junkyard Food and Drink Market for the Christmas period. A high-end street food market in Ipswich has been an ambition for a number of years, so it is great to now be able to bring that to fruition, at a time when local suppliers and contractors need it most.

“It has been devastating to see the impact of Covid-19 on the businesses of friends and suppliers, both locally and nationally, so it is good to be able to offer them support whilst also bringing something new and exciting to the city of Ipswich. We will be working with our long-standing health and safety contractors Harrier UK to ensure the safety of all customers and staff.

Tickets will be released on Junkyard Market’s website on Monday, November 30.

The opening dates are as follows:

Week one – Friday December 4, Saturday December 5 and Sunday December 6.

Week two – Friday December 11, Saturday December 12 and Sunday December 13.

Week three – Friday December 18, Saturday December 19 and Sunday December 20.

Week four – Monday December 21, Tuesday December 22, Wednesday December 23 and Thursday December 24.

Week five – Saturday December 26, Sunday December 27 and Monday December 28.

Week six – Tuesday December 29, Wednesday December 30 and Thursday December 31.