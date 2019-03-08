Woman and three children in hospital after major fire in Ipswich

Three children and a woman have been taken to hospital following a huge fire in Ipswich which has seriously damaged a house.

The emergency services were initially called shortly after 3am today to a semi-detached house in Radcliffe Drive in the Chantry area of Ipswich.

Five pumps attended the scene, three from Ipswich East and two from Princes Street, and a specialist aerial ladder was used to reach the roof of the house.

Four people who were inside the house at the time, a woman and three children, managed to get out but were treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A spokesman from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire has seriously damaged the ground floor, the first floor and the loft space of the property.

"Firefighters remain on scene removing roof tiles and dampening down the house to make sure it is safe."

