Inquest set to continue into death of Ipswich man following serious fire

PUBLISHED: 07:30 22 July 2020

The inquest into the death of John Allen will begin again this morning Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The inquest into the death of John Allen will begin again this morning Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

An inquest into the death of an Ipswich man who died following a bungalow fire is due to resume today.

John Allen was 86 when he died following a fire at his home in Fuchsia Lane, Ipswich, in March, 2016.

Yesterday, the inquest heard from Mr Allen’s husband, Martin Hallowes, who spoke about the evening of the fire.

The inquest also heard from Mr Allen’s nephew, David Greaves.

Mr Greaves raised a number of concerns about Mr Hallowes’ behaviour towards his uncle, most notably that his family had been unaware of their marriage until some months after it had taken place.

Mr Hallowes said that Mr Allen had not wanted members of his family at the pair’s wedding because they did not know that he was gay.

Mr Greaves also raised concerns about the way in which Suffolk police had investigated the fire following Mr Allen’s death.

The inquest heard from Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Miller, a senior investigating officer from Suffolk police.

She confirmed that Mr Hallowes had been arrested by police during their investigations but had not faced any further action.

DCI Miller also confirmed that although there were inconsistencies in what he had said, there was no evidence to lead to a prosecution.

The inquest is set to resume this morning with further expert evidence, including a report from the fire investigation team.

