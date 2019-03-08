Ipswich house targeted in overnight burglary

Several items were stolen from a house in Foxhall Road, Ipswich, on Wednesday Picture: ARCHANT

A handbag, house and car keys were among the items stolen during a nighttime burglary in Foxhall Road.

The incident happened at around 2.50am yesterday, Wednesday, June 5.

An unknown number of burglars forced their way into the property in Foxhall Road, Ipswich, and stole a handbag containing car keys, house keys, a pair of sunglasses and other miscellaneous items.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity should contact T/DC Nick Cook on 101, quoting crime reference 37/31991/19.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.