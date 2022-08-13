'Tons' of water leaking from burst water main as people urged to avoid road
Published: 10:06 AM August 13, 2022
- Credit: Nicole Lee
People are being urged to avoid a road in Ipswich as "tons" of water is leaking from a burst water main.
Residents in Wallers Road near Gippeswyk Park reported the burst water main this morning.
Water can be seen coming from underneath the pavement and rushing down the road.
A resident who lives on Wallers Road said there is tons of water and it has left puddles all down the road.
Another encouraged people to avoid the road on social media.
Anglian Water has been approached for a comment.