'Tons' of water leaking from burst water main as people urged to avoid road

A burst water main is affecting a number of homes in Ipswich - Credit: Nicole Lee

People are being urged to avoid a road in Ipswich as "tons" of water is leaking from a burst water main.

Residents in Wallers Road near Gippeswyk Park reported the burst water main this morning.

Water can be seen breaking the pavement as it gushes down the road - Credit: Vicky Marie Saxon

Water can be seen coming from underneath the pavement and rushing down the road.

A resident who lives on Wallers Road said there is tons of water and it has left puddles all down the road.

Large puddles have been reported along the road as a result of the burst water main - Credit: Vicky Marie Saxon

Another encouraged people to avoid the road on social media.

Anglian Water has been approached for a comment.