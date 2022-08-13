News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Tons' of water leaking from burst water main as people urged to avoid road

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:06 AM August 13, 2022
A burst water main is affecting a number of homes in Ipswich

A burst water main is affecting a number of homes in Ipswich - Credit: Nicole Lee

People are being urged to avoid a road in Ipswich as "tons" of water is leaking from a burst water main. 

Residents in Wallers Road near Gippeswyk Park reported the burst water main this morning. 

Water can be seen breaking the pavement as it gushes down the road

Water can be seen breaking the pavement as it gushes down the road - Credit: Vicky Marie Saxon

Water can be seen coming from underneath the pavement and rushing down the road. 

A resident who lives on Wallers Road said there is tons of water and it has left puddles all down the road.

Large puddles have been reported along the road as a result of the burst water main

Large puddles have been reported along the road as a result of the burst water main - Credit: Vicky Marie Saxon

Another encouraged people to avoid the road on social media. 

Anglian Water has been approached for a comment. 

