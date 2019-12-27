Is the misery of the Ipswich hum finally over?

Earlier this year Anglian Water apologised for the Ipswich hum and confirmed it was coming from their water recycling plant at Cliff Quay Picture: ARCHANT

For years an irritating humming sound has been causing sleepless nights for people living in Ipswich - but Anglian Water are now hopeful they have found a solution to the problem.

Anglian Water have now issued the results of recent sound testing in Ipswich- but is the misery over for people that can hear the sound? Picture: RACHEL EDGE Anglian Water have now issued the results of recent sound testing in Ipswich- but is the misery over for people that can hear the sound? Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Ipswich hum, has been bothering residents across the town from Nacton on the banks of the River Orwell to - Wherstead, Stoke Park, Chantry, and Pinewood.

Earlier this year Anglian Water apologised for the noise, which has been heard for the past three years, and confirmed it was coming from their water recycling plant at Cliff Quay.

Announcing the results of the latest tests on the hum a spokesman for Anglian Water said: " Following the council's latest noise survey at our Cliff Quay Recycling Centre, we're pleased to report that noise levels from the site have reduced as a result of the improvement work we have carried out.

"We're still working with the local Environmental Protection Team on this issue and would ask local residents to continue to inform them if they experience any further noise disturbance.

"They will attend to investigate and can rule out possible sources of the noise."

One resident living in the IP2 area of Ipswich shared the latest results from Anglian Water in a Facebook group, which has been created to discuss the problem.

The woman, who does not wish to be named, said she has heard about a meeting in mid January 2020 to discuss the issue in more detail.

In her post dated December 23, she said: "Please can people keep reporting to both Anglian Water and Environmental Health every time the noise is bad.

People living in Wherstead Road in Ipswich have previously said the hum has caused them headaches and sleepless nights for the past three years: GOOGLE People living in Wherstead Road in Ipswich have previously said the hum has caused them headaches and sleepless nights for the past three years: GOOGLE

"It's gone largely quiet in my area again but it always comes back, last week was truly dreadful for several days at all hours."

