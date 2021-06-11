Published: 11:30 AM June 11, 2021

The Ipswich Institute has a programme of sessions planned for the summer

Ipswich Institute is getting ready to welcome back its members to the Library building and Pages Café.

From June 28 they hope to have all their facilities open and, in preparation, have arranged a series of one-off talks and workshops.

There are more than 50 sessions including a variety of arts sessions, language tasters, music, history, classics and photography.

Regular Tutors' are offering taster sessions which include philosophy, architectural history, guitar, ukulele, soft metal working, and yoga whilst guest speakers will include Suffolk accent expert Charlie Haylock.

The sessions are for members only – but becoming a member could not be easier and costs £60 per year for individual membership, or £100 per year for a household membership.

Details of the programme, and becoming a member of the Institute, are available by telephoning 01473 253992 or emailing library@ipswichinstitute.org.uk