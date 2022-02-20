Church requests funding to stop antisocial behaviour in grounds

A two-metre high fence could be installed around Ipswich International Church - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

An Ipswich church has applied for funding for a fence to prevent drug use, excess littering and defecation on its grounds.

Ipswich International Church, in Burlington Road, has applied to Ipswich Borough Council's South West Area Committee for nearly £5,000 in order to put up a fence along the perimeter.

Police support in the area has resulted in initiatives that aim to prevent antisocial behaviour, including installing CCTV.

But without constant monitoring, the reported sexual activity, drug use and defecation on the grounds of the church is likely to continue.

The application for funding notes that the recommended "most sustainable option" is a "two-metre high metal fence with a lockable gate spanning the area from the church to the boundary with the neighbouring building on Portman Road".

Ipswich International Church has requested £4,990 to put towards the installation, with the remaining costs to be met by the church itself.

The South West Area Committee meets on February 24 to discuss the request and make a decision.