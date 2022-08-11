Investigation ongoing after huge blaze rips through land near Ipswich
- Credit: Ashley Jackaman
An investigation into a huge fire that ripped through shrubland near Ipswich is still ongoing and no cause has been established, the fire service has confirmed.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at Rushmere Heath at about 5.40pm on Tuesday.
People spotted large plumes of smoke from across the town.
Nearby residents were asked to avoid the area and were advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke billowing from the blaze.
Pictures taken since the fire was put out have revealed the aftermath of the incident, which has left large areas of shrubland destroyed near Rushmere Golf Club.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire is still under investigation but, at present, we have no cause to believe that it was started deliberately so consider it to have been accidental."
The fire service received almost 150 calls about the blaze as seven crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Woodbridge, Holbrook and Needham Market were sent to the scene.
Speaking at the scene of the fire on Tuesday, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service station manager Andy Message said: "Our combined fire control room took 147 calls to this incident because it was seen from some distance away.
"Crews arrived quickly and determined we needed additional appliances. We have six in attendance.
"They surrounded the fire as quickly as possible causing as little damage to the heath as possible using hose reel jets and mainline jets.
"We have worked really hard in arduous conditions and we will remain on scene for some time dampening down and knocking down some hot spots."
It comes after recent field blazes in Claydon, East Bergholt and Little Glemham.