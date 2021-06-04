Gallery
Were you in an Ipswich pub cheering on England at Euro 2016?
The delayed UEFA Euro 2020 tournament finally starts this week - were you in the crowd at an Ipswich pub showing the last competition?
Waterfront pub Isaacs on the Quay showed many of the games throughout the competition, including England's four matches.
Our pictures from five years ago show supporters experiencing a full range of emotions during the Three Lions' match with Wales.
Fans gathered around the big screens both inside and outside the pub as they took in a memorable group stage tie.
Gareth Bale put neighbours Wales ahead in the first half, but Jamie Vardy equalised before Daniel Sturridge snatched England's only victory at Euro 2016 in added time.
Sadly, the tournament ended in failure for England with a 2-1 defeat to Iceland in the round of 16 - with manager Roy Hodgson stepping down from his role shortly after.
