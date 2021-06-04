Were you in an Ipswich pub cheering on England at Euro 2016?

Gallery

Published: 2:12 PM June 4, 2021 Updated: 10:51 AM June 7, 2021

The group stage tie with Wales was England's only victory at Euro 2016 - Credit: Su Anderson

The delayed UEFA Euro 2020 tournament finally starts this week - were you in the crowd at an Ipswich pub showing the last competition?

England stole victory through Daniel Sturridge's last-gasp goal - Credit: Su Anderson

Waterfront pub Isaacs on the Quay showed many of the games throughout the competition, including England's four matches.

Football fans packed the Waterfront pub for the game - Credit: Su Anderson

Our pictures from five years ago show supporters experiencing a full range of emotions during the Three Lions' match with Wales.

Fans gathered around the big screens both inside and outside the pub as they took in a memorable group stage tie.

Pub-goers watch England's match with Wales at Euro 2016 in Ipswich's Isaacs on the Quay - Credit: Su Anderson

Gareth Bale put neighbours Wales ahead in the first half, but Jamie Vardy equalised before Daniel Sturridge snatched England's only victory at Euro 2016 in added time.

Isaacs on the Quay is a popular destination for football fans - Credit: Su Anderson

Sadly, the tournament ended in failure for England with a 2-1 defeat to Iceland in the round of 16 - with manager Roy Hodgson stepping down from his role shortly after.

England lost to Iceland in the round of 16 at the tournament - Credit: Su Anderson

