Two-day jazz festival at 'vibrant Ipswich music scene'

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:30 PM June 24, 2021   
Kanas Smitty's, one of the headline acts at Ipswich Jazz Festival for 2021

Kanas Smitty's, one of the headline acts at Ipswich Jazz Festival for 2021 - Credit: Ipswich Jazz Festival

Ipswich with its "vibrant music scene" will have a jazz festival this weekend. 

The fifth Ipswich Jazz Festival will be held from Saturday to Sunday at St Peter’s by the Waterfront Arts Centre. 

Organiser Neil Bateman, who is also welfare rights adviser, said Ipswich's "vibrant music scene is something we should be proud of". 

The Jive Aces will be issuing a performance online everyday and can be accessed via the Ipswich Jazz

Jive Aces playing in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Mr Bateman was "disappointed" that Covid-19 restrictions have not fully been relaxed but is happy they can do the festival this year. 

The acts include award-nominated Byron Wallen’s Four Corners, who will play music from their album ‘Portrait: Reflections on Belonging’ and Tina May, British Jazz Awards's winner Enrico Tomasso and Chris Ingham who all perform as a trio. 

Each performance costs just £10, with concessionary tickets for Ipswich residents available for those on low incomes at £1. Tickets can be bought via the festival website

Performance at The Rep in Ipswich as part of the 2015 Ipswich Jazz Festival. Picture: IAN BUZER

Performance at The Rep in Ipswich as part of the 2015 Ipswich Jazz Festival. Picture: IAN BUZER - Credit: Archant

Music
Ipswich Waterfront
Ipswich News
Waterfront News

