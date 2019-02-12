Are you hunting for a new job? This fair could help

The job fair is your chance to speak to potential employers Picture TONY PICK © 2017 Tony Pick

Hundreds of jobs are up for grabs this week as an employment fair comes to Ipswich.

Jobseekers prayers could be answered at The Ipswich Jobs Fair with more than 30 companies planning to recruit new employees during the event.

Potential new recruits will need to dust off their suits and print out those CVS ready for Wednesday, February 20.

The pop in event will run from 10am to 1pm at Ipswich Town Hall and is completely free to attend.

A spokesman for the fair said: “The jobs fair is a great way to speak with potential employers face-to-face. You can register with employers for jobs, collect info on employers, ask them questions, apply for jobs, or even have a mini interview on the day.”

The event is known to attract thousands of hopefuls while offering a range of career options and choices.

Advance registration is not required and more information can be found on the Facebook page here or by sending an email here.

