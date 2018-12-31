WATCH: Could 2019 be the year for juggling?

Archant

With multiple balls or clubs in the air, many of these entertainers make the complicated art of juggling look so easy.

Jane Reeves would love more people to join her juggling club

But while it might look hard, organisers of what is believed to be Ipswich’s only juggling club say anybody can do it - as they look to boost their number of performers for 2019.

Since starting 20 years ago the workshop, which takes place every week at the DOME in Gatacre Road, has had a steady core of members - but has seen a decline in the number of people prepared to take time to learn the unique skill.

That may be down to people’s busy lives, or possibly the perception that juggling is a unique talent you either have or you don’t.

Yet while organiser Jane Reeves said some members’ routines have taken years to perfect, the basic skill is one everyone can learn.

Jane Reeves juggling wirth her daughter Lucy Reeves

And not only that, she believes more people should do it - because it challenges both the body and the brain.

“Anyone can do it,” she said.

“When you used to it, it’s almost robotic. You could watch television through the gap in the middle.”

While it might difficult for people to get their heads around to start with, Mrs Reeves said: “A couple of sessions would do it.

Jane Reeves has been running her juggling club for 20 years

“We usually get people to face a wall to start with, so there are no distractions.

“Usually you can juggle three things by the end of end of the first session.

“As you reach one achievement, you move onto the next one.

“You go on YouTube and look to see how it’s done, then practise until you can do it.”

At the moment, members are trying to master the 11-ball bounce - where two people juggle 11 bouncy silicon balls.

They have been practising for years and have managed to do it with nine balls, but still have a little way to go before reaching 11.

Another member has been practising the five-club juggle for a year.

“You see something that looks really simply but it is probably three or four years of work learning different patterns,” Mrs Reeves said.

However she said juggling “is very good for you”.

“It’s good exercise, it’s good for your brain - it’s good for just about everything.”

She also pointed to research that has said juggling can even increase the size of your brain.

Ipswich Juggling Club meets every Wednesday from 5.45pm to 7.45pm. Anyone who wants to join can just turn up to a session.