Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day - friends pay tribute to 'kind soul'

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant Archant

Tributes have been paid to a 45-year-old man - described as a "real gent" - who died after being attacked in the street in Ipswich.

The victim, named locally as Richard Day, was found outside the Kebapizza takeaway in St Matthew's Street just after midnight on February 23 having been seriously assaulted.

He was given first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital in a critical condition before he died on February 24.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Day on social media and on flowers left at the attack scene. One comment read: "You didn't deserve this mate. You were a real gent.

"RIP buddy. My thoughts are with the family."

Another added: "I knew this young man. Haven't seen him for years but I know his family, he was a kind soul, no one deserves this, what has happened to Ipswich over the last few years?

"I'm in total shock. Our thoughts and love are with all the family RIP.

A further tribute read: "Absolutely heartbreaking to read. We really do live in a world full of evil.

"My thoughts are with his family and close friends at this devastating time."

In an emotional post on social media, Mr Day's brother Jakey Day described him as "his rock".

He wrote: "You were my everything and more. My rock. My place of solice when I was scared and alone.

"You taught me my morals, You supported me in everything I do. You were my world."

Mr Day had been at a concert, seeing his brother's band Killerkorp, on the evening before his death.

In another tribute, the band wrote: "He will live on in our music from now on and will always be by our side when we perform. A piece of him will be with us always."

Three teenage boys, all aged 16, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said: "It's devastating news that the man attacked on Saturday evening has now passed away.

"As the local MP my thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the man that died. This must be an unbelievably difficult time for them.

"I can imagine that many of my constituents will be deeply disturbed by this attack.

"I like many of my constituents have walked past the very spot where the attack took place late at night and this fatal attack will be an issue of significant concern for people in the town.

"I have received a briefing from Suffolk Constabulary since the attack took place and I will be meeting with the Chief Constable later today."

Police say they are now working in the area to provide reassurance to the community, as well as those working in and visiting the town.

Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood team have been visiting nearby businesses and others in the community.

Mr Hunt added: "Clearly at this stage I cannot comment much more than this because investigations are at an early stage and there is so much detail that needs to come to light.

"I will continue to monitor developments extremely closely. Again I reiterate, at this time my thoughts and prayers are with the man who has passed away and his friends and family."

A 36-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Both were released on bail and are due to return to police on Friday, March 20.

All five of those arrested live in Ipswich.