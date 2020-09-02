Jury retires to consider verdict in Richard Day manslaughter trial

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY Shane Day

A jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of two teenage boys accused of a man’s manslaughter outside an Ipswich takeaway.

Flowers left at the scene outside Kebabpizza in Ipswich after the death of Richard Day Picture: ARCHANT Flowers left at the scene outside Kebabpizza in Ipswich after the death of Richard Day Picture: ARCHANT

Richard Day, 45, was pronounced dead 36 hours after the incident outside Kebapizza, in St Matthew’s Street, where he was found laying on the ground just after midnight on Sunday, February 23.

Two boys, aged 17 and 16, from Ipswich, deny manslaughter and violent disorder. A third boy of 16 admitted manslaughter before the trial.

Mr Day died due to blunt force trauma from one fatal blow, according to pathologist Nathaniel Cary, who told jurors the first blow – a punch – was followed by a kick and three successive fist blows, then a kick and another kick or stamp.

Prosecutors allege Mr Day was “set upon” by the boys following a confrontation.

The jury retired at 2.21pm on Wednesday and is expected to continue deliberations on Thursday.