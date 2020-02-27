July trial for three teens accused of murdering man outside takeaway

Three 16-year-old boys accused of killing a man outside an Ipswich takeaway are due to face trial for murder in July.

The teens, who cannot be identified because of their age but all reside in Ipswich, made a brief appearance in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning, before appearing at crown court in the afternoon.

All are accused of killing 45-year-old Richard Day, who was attacked outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street just before midnight on Saturday and died of his injuries in hospital on Monday.

The three boys were re-arrested on suspicion of murder the following day, having been previously held in connection with the attack and subsequently released on police bail.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett told magistrates that Mr Day was found motionless on the ground after being punched and kicked multiple times.

"His injuries proved fatal," added Mr Ablett, who said the youths were not entitled to bail, under the Coroner and Justice Act, due to the seriousness of the alleged offences.

They were remanded in youth detention until a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court, where Judge Martyn Levett fixed a trial for July 13 and further remanded the boys in youth detention.

A plea and trial preparation hearing will be held at the same court on May 11.

Two men, aged 27 and 36, remain on police bail until March 20 after they were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the same incident.

On Wednesday, Ipswich policing commander, Superintendent Kerry Cutler said additional officers would be taken from existing resources in the area, and from the rest of the county, to conduct additional patrols on Friday and Saturday.

A mobile police pod will be located in the town centre during the day, for shoppers to discuss any concerns with officers, who will also be speaking to businesses and community groups.

Supt Cutler said: "It's important to remember that Suffolk remains a safe place to live and work, but we understand an incident like this can cause fear.

"We have a finite number of resources, so some will be working additional hours or will have had to cancel leave. They will be briefed by an inspector and sergeant, and put out to maintain visibility."