Woman 'admitted lying about being kidnapped at knifepoint', court hears

An Ipswich woman who claims she was locked in a loft and left without food and drink for three days has admitted lying to police about being kidnapped at knifepoint.

Giving evidence, Minique Rivett accepted that rather than being tied up and taken by car to a house in London against her will she had travelled by train to London with one of her alleged captors, Mubarak Jaye.

Cross-examined by Barnaby Shaw for Jaye, Miss Rivett - who gave evidence at Ipswich Crown Court via a video link - accepted she had stayed overnight in a hotel before going with Jaye to a house in Tottenham, where she was allegedly held against her will.

She accepted that while she was in London with Jaye, they had visited Hyde Park and Green Park and she had fallen asleep on a bench.

She also accepted that while she was at the house in Tottenham, where she was allegedly held against her will, she had a bath.

Before the court are Louie Charles, 19, of Wivenhoe Park, Colchester; Tye Parker, 20, of Burr Close, Harwich; Mubarak Jaye, 18, of Seward Street, London and Cuthbert Charles, 58, of Featherstone, Wolverhampton.

Louie Charles, Parker and Jaye have denied falsely imprisoning Miss Rivett in March and Louie Charles and Parker also deny blackmail.

Louie Charles and Parker also deny kidnapping Laurel Aiken in March and Louie Charles, Cuthbert Charles and Parker deny falsely imprisoning him.

The court has heard that Miss Rivett, who owed money for drugs, told police that two men had come to the house where she was living in Spring Road, Ipswich and had tied her up before taking her to London and locking her in a loft.

She claimed that during her three day ordeal she was left without food and water and was punched in the stomach three times and slapped before eventually managing to escape by kicking down a door.

She also told police that if her grandfather got a loan of £10,000 "everything would be fine" for her.

The court heard that Laurel Aiken, who lived in the house in Tottenham where Miss Rivett was allegedly held against her will, was allegedly kidnapped and held against his will at Cuthbert Charles's flat in Wolverhampton.

The trial continues.