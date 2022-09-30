News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Police 'concerned' for missing 14-year-old Ipswich girl

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:32 PM September 30, 2022
Police are concerned for a missing 14-year-old girl from Ipswich

Police are concerned for a missing 14-year-old girl from Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old girl from Ipswich. 

Keira Bartlett was last seen since leaving her home at about 7pm on Thursday. 

She has been described as white, approximately 5ft tall, of slim build with dark brown hair. 

The 14-year-old was last seen wearing black ripped jeans with a white top, black coat and white trainers.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are concerned for Keira’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101."

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A person is trapped in a vehicle after a crash in Bramfrord Road in Ipswich this afternoon

Suffolk Live News

Person trapped in car after two-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Rose Hill Primary in Ipswich has been rated as 'Requires Improvement' again by Ofsted

Primary School rated as 'Requires Improvement' for third consecutive time

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon
A crash between a van and a car has happened in Norwich Road in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Busy Ipswich road closed after two-vehicle crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Police have said the murder investigation has links to Ipswich and Suffolk

Suspected murder victim named as 22-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon