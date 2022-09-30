Police 'concerned' for missing 14-year-old Ipswich girl

Police are concerned for a missing 14-year-old girl from Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old girl from Ipswich.

Keira Bartlett was last seen since leaving her home at about 7pm on Thursday.

She has been described as white, approximately 5ft tall, of slim build with dark brown hair.

The 14-year-old was last seen wearing black ripped jeans with a white top, black coat and white trainers.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are concerned for Keira’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101."