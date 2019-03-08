Ipswich stabbing believed to be targeted attack

The stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Ipswich last night is believed to be a targeted attack, police say as they reassure the community that there is no wider threat.

The teenager was stabbed in his back in Kildare Avenue, in the Westbourne area of Ipswich, shortly after 9.30pm on Friday, July 16.

The victim taken to hospital by ambulance but he has now been discharged.

Police have been trying to understand the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, although officers have said the victim is not engaging with them at this time.

As it stands, police say they believe the stabbing to be a targeted attack, with detective inspector Tamlyn Burgess saying early indications show those involved were known to each other.

The cordon put in place in Kildare Avenue has now been lifted, although police continue to carry out enquiries.

They are keen to speak to a man seen running towards the scene, who they believe may have information that could assist their investigation.

He has been described as a man in his 20s, with curly hair shaved on one side, wearing a white top and white trousers.

Det Insp Burgess said: "Detectives are continuing with their enquiries this morning to establish the full circumstances of the incident. Forensic enquiries were carried out at the scene yesterday and CCTV evidence is being examined along with witness statements.

"Early indications are that those involved are known to one another and we are following a number of lines of enquiry.

"We acknowledge this incident that will cause concern among local people. However, I would like to reassure local residents we do not believe there is any threat to the wider community.

"We take knife crime extremely seriously and have a number of measures in place to tackle offences and educate young people about the dangers. We all have a part to play in keeping communities safe and I would urge anyone who knows or suspects someone of carrying a knife to contact the police and report it. We will then take appropriate action."

Witnesses to the attack, or those who have information that may help police with their investigation are asked to contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting reference 44101/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via their website.