Road closed in Ipswich after serious fire breaks out at home

Breaking

Suffolk fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Kitchener Road, Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

An Ipswich residential street remains closed after a serious fire broke out at a home.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to an address in Kitchener Road, off Norwich Road, overnight.

We are now scaling down our operations at the incident in Kitchener Road in #ipswich. The road remains closed and will be for some time. Our thanks to @IpswichPolice @EastEnglandAmb and @UKPowerNetworks for their support tonight. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xX5ql2rtLi — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) May 30, 2022

Police, the ambulance service and UK Power Networks engineers were also dispatched.

Posting on Twitter shortly before 2am on Monday, the fire service said the road would remain shut "for some time".

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.