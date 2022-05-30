Road closed in Ipswich after serious fire breaks out at home

Breaking
Published: 6:16 AM May 30, 2022
An Ipswich residential street remains closed after a serious fire broke out at a home.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to an address in Kitchener Road, off Norwich Road, overnight.
Police, the ambulance service and UK Power Networks engineers were also dispatched.
Posting on Twitter shortly before 2am on Monday, the fire service said the road would remain shut "for some time".
