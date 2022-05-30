News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Road closed in Ipswich after serious fire breaks out at home

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:16 AM May 30, 2022
Suffolk fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Kitchener Road, Ipswich

Suffolk fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Kitchener Road, Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

An Ipswich residential street remains closed after a serious fire broke out at a home.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to an address in Kitchener Road, off Norwich Road, overnight.

Police, the ambulance service and UK Power Networks engineers were also dispatched.

Posting on Twitter shortly before 2am on Monday, the fire service said the road would remain shut "for some time".

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

